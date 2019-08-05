Ctc Has Decreased Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $32.76 Million; Stock Value Declined; Melvin Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Deere & Co (DE) Stake by $134.92 Million

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $12.82 during the last trading session, reaching $306.01. About 6.64 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 13/03/2018 – Netflix Paid Claire Foy, Queen on `The Crown,’ Less Than Her On-Screen Husband; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Subscriber Growth Tops Expectations — 3rd Update; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B

Melvin Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 319.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp bought 848,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.07M, up from 265,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.68% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $149.68. About 2.13 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 12/03/2018 – DEERE FEB. 2WD TRACTOR SALES DROP MORE THAN INDUSTRY 11% FALL; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & COMPANY RAISES DIVIDEND; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 736,466 shares. Guardian Investment Mngmt reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Raymond James Serv reported 95,653 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 25,200 shares. 55,156 were reported by Brown Advisory. Violich Cap Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 2,144 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Ltd Ca has 0.32% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability reported 0.22% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moreover, Canandaigua Retail Bank And has 0.32% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 10,581 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,768 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 60,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 11,224 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Everence accumulated 0.21% or 7,637 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16,844 shares to 182,295 shares, valued at $324.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Call) (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Highlander Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 48,816 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 804 shares. Melvin Capital Management Lp holds 4.65% or 1.11M shares in its portfolio. Firsthand Capital Mngmt accumulated 35,000 shares. Ckw Fincl Group accumulated 200 shares. 23,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Lc owns 597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 309 shares. Axiom Limited Liability De accumulated 1.46% or 133,091 shares. 1,743 were reported by Centurylink Investment Mgmt. Shine Advisory Ser accumulated 274 shares. Cibc Incorporated reported 184,322 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Friess Assocs Limited Co invested in 1.52% or 58,022 shares.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) by 28,696 shares to 138,191 shares, valued at $2.12B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (Put) by 1,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,263 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).