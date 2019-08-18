Ctc Has Cut Stake in Netflix (NFLX) as Stock Price Declined; Jump Trading Has Lifted Its Kb Home (KBH) Position by $452,496

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.85. About 1.15M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME REPORTS 1Q ADJ. EPS 40C, EST. 29C; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 12/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: KB Home Appoints Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Credit Profile Supported by Rev Growth, Gross-Margin Improvement

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rts Netflix $1.5B Sr Unscd Nts ‘B+’ (Rcvy Rtg ‘3’); 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Rev $3.70B; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Outrage as infamous race-faker Rachel Dolezal is given her own Netflix documentary – which features her own son; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 72.10 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Bullish Thesis Behind Netflix Stock Is Still Strong – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why iQiyi Stock Could Be in Trouble – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: A Brief But Compelling Case For Being Short – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix signs deal with Game of Thrones creators – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Another 20% Drop and iQiyi Stock Is Finally Worth a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KB Home Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Talks KB Home Earnings, Implications For Housing Sector – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KB Home declares $0.09 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

