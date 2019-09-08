Ctc Has Cut Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding as Stock Declined; Boston Common Asset Management Has Boosted Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM) Stake

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03M, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Amy Ryan Replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ Moves From Amazon to Netflix; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Obama in talks to provide shows for Netflix – NYT; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi (SQM) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 11,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 484,797 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.64M, up from 473,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De Chi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 709,486 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 09/05/2018 – SQM HOLDER CALICHERA REPORTS 9.66% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 15/05/2018 – Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN CFO SAYS EXPECTS TO ANNOUNCE SALES OF SQM, ARAB POTASH STAKES BY END OF SECOND QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – DEAL VALUE OF $4.3 BLN REPRESENTS ABOUT 22 PCT PREMIUM TO SQM’S CLOSING PRICE ON MONDAY; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN EXPECTS TO CONCLUDE SQM AND APC TRANSACTION IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi to buy stake worth $4.07 billion in Chile’s SQM; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS IT WILL HOLD 25.86 PCT STAKE IN SQM AFTER THE TRANSACTION; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA BOOSTED BBD, AAPL, PBR, AMX, SQM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Top 5 Lithium Producers And Other Growing Producers To Consider – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Battery Stocks for High-Powered Gains – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SQM: Lithium Production Problems Drag On An Otherwise Good Quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,069 shares to 59,331 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV) by 31,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,370 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern Com New (NYSE:KSU).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) by 28,696 shares to 138,191 shares, valued at $2.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 108,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, CMG, NFLX – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Amazon Prime Video Will Keep AMZN Stock on an Upward Path – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Much Are the Streaming Giants Spending on Content? – Motley Fool” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Threats That Continue to Weigh Netflix Stock Down – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 83,835 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Centurylink Mgmt reported 1,743 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tanaka Management Inc reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 0.28% stake. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 4,600 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ajo LP holds 14,105 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.35% or 253,537 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 27,968 shares. First Midwest Fincl Bank Division has invested 0.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Da Davidson & Co stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Andra Ap invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).