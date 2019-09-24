Ctc Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $257.70 Million; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Strategic Advisors Cut Position by $534,181

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 54.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 1,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,618 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 3,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $248.96. About 1.09M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Net $1.31B; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Adj EPS $5.41; 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09 million, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $866.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $33.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.23. About 3.22 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – Honor 7C First Flash Sale Begins on 31st May, 12 Noon on Amazon; 14/04/2018 – A look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 28/03/2018 – CNBC: President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S CASP.PA MONOPRIX CEO SAYS AMAZON PARTNERSHIP COMPLEMENTS OCADO DEAL; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 31/03/2018 – Sound waves offer new way to lock doors and secure payments; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 95.23 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Indiana & Invest Mgmt holds 0.41% or 397 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management Incorporated holds 2.18% or 3,982 shares. Moreover, Hyman Charles D has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd reported 330 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd has 0.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 284 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Company has invested 4.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Research & owns 2,478 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 54,930 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 6,822 shares stake. Granite Point Cap Management Lp holds 1,900 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Management reported 455 shares stake. Arrow Fin holds 3.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,554 shares. Ithaka Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 7.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 25,229 shares. Capital World reported 3.83 million shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 84,643 shares to 774,504 shares, valued at $22.69B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (Call) by 721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (Call).

