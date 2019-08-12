Ctc Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding; W & T Offshore (WTI) Shareholder Corecommodity Management Boosted Its Position by $363,936

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 60,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 214,902 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 154,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.655. About 363,570 shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Gulf of Mexico Agreements Are for Next Three-Plus Years; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 3.3 TO 3.6 MMBOE; 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Chairman/CEO Tracy Krohn Will Inves

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.78. About 2.18M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO…; 21/03/2018 – MAY EXPECTS FACEBOOK TO COMPLY WITH INVESTIGATION INTO DATA USE; 08/04/2018 – Facebook chief appears before Congress, US bank results; 23/04/2018 – Watch tech hedge fund manager and former Facebook exec Palihapitiya reveal his latest play; 30/05/2018 – Senator Mark Warner: Facebook’s move to create transparency around paid political ads isn’t going to be enough “Pretty darn good” – but misses the point, says Mark Warner; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Provides a Preview of Its Privacy Makeover; 01/05/2018 – The speakers, one of which will come with a camera and a touch screen, will connect directly to Facebook Messenger. They will also come equipped with a smart voice assistant that’s tied to Facebook’s artificial intelligence program, M; 24/05/2018 – It belies the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 01/05/2018 – Whatsapp Co-Founder to Leave Facebook (Video)

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) by 10,432 shares to 57,327 shares, valued at $877.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) by 1,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,670 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. KROHN TRACY W had bought 100,300 shares worth $467,398. Stanley B Frank bought $65,070 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. KATZ STUART B had bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000. On Friday, June 7 the insider BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380.