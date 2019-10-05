Ctc Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $257.70 Million; Lonestar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Symantec (SYMC) by $5.60 Million as Share Value Declined

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 136,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 85,071 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.09 million, down from 221,203 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s board of directors had initially opposed making changes to its existing board nomination policy; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Vaults Ahead of Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 03/04/2018 – DNA: Nokia 7 Plus to launch in India tomorrow; most likely to be an Amazon; 26/05/2018 – For a week, I used Amazon Prime for almost everything I needed

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 266,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 289,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.29M, down from 555,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.48. About 2.51M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Gains Ahead of Investor Call to Address Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Symantec says investigating reporting of certain accounting measures; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Symantec suffers worst day in 17 years after news of internal audit; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Symantec loses a third of its value after news of internal audit, on pace for worst day in 17 years; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – CONTACTED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION TO ADVISE IT THAT AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) by 721 shares to 46,487 shares, valued at $897.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 1,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 8,290 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fin Corp has 1.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 243,700 shares. Cypress Asset Management Inc Tx reported 2.66% stake. Orca Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.92% or 434 shares. Lbmc Investment Limited Com owns 222 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Aviance Prtn Limited Company accumulated 8,058 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Inc has 0.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Invsts Americas invested in 24,170 shares or 3.48% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Co owns 7.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 125,527 shares. American Int Gp, a New York-based fund reported 158,693 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 669 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. Finance Advisory Grp holds 456 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc Llc invested in 12,084 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fisher Asset Lc has 1.72M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold SYMC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 540.17 million shares or 2.07% less from 551.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank accumulated 2,707 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 1.54 million shares. Contour Asset Mngmt Ltd Com owns 4.64% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 3.20M shares. Korea Inv Corp holds 0.02% or 257,400 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Ftb owns 0.02% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 13,900 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership has 3.9% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 366,942 shares. 37,683 were reported by Highstreet Asset Mgmt. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 0.08% or 46,768 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Ltd Com has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 119,219 shares. Moreover, Salem Invest Counselors has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 112 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 1.91 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Lc holds 13,832 shares.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM).

Analysts await Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SYMC’s profit will be $197.76 million for 18.34 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Symantec Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.