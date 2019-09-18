Ctc Cut Position in Netflix (NFLX) by $85.06 Million; Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Boosted United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 96.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 231,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 9,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, down from 241,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $293.84. About 1.36M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES $7.5B TO $8B CONTENT EXPENSE P&L BASIS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 218,950 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-White House criticizes Chinese pressure on foreign airlines; 21/03/2018 – United is reviewing its pet-transportation program after a rash of mixups involving passengers’ pets; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q CASM Ex-Items Up 0.6%; 27/04/2018 – B. Allen-Ebrahimian: EXCLUSIVE: Beijing has threatened United Airlines and American Airlines, demanding they change all; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT SCOTT KIRBY SPEAKS AT BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL 1Q PRASM +2.7%; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 14/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES – NEW NONSTOP SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND PALM SPRINGS AND INCREASES KEY WEST SERVICE FROM SEASONAL TO YEAR ROUND; 01/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES TO PARTNER WITH AMERICAN HUMANE ON PET TRAVEL; 08/03/2018 – UAL’S FEB. 2018 TRAFFIC REV. PASSENGER MILES INCREASED 5.7%

Ctc Llc, which manages about $69.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 10,000 shares to 17,098 shares, valued at $228.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei owns 207,253 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc reported 0.52% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Great Lakes Advsr Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 63,525 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 577 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.61% or 129,085 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 40,934 shares stake. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,189 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 995 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 3,331 shares. Wesbanco National Bank stated it has 2,152 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants has invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lmr Partners Llp reported 5,344 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corp reported 1.42M shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

