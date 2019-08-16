Ctc Continues to Hold Holding in Facebook (FB); Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Position Held by Luminus Management Llc

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 17/04/2018 – COMPANY WAS LOOKING TO BUILD TECHNOLOGY TO HELP USERS ‘RECLAIM THEIR PERSONAL DATA’ FROM COMPANIES -SPOKESMAN; 30/04/2018 – WhatsApp founder Jan Koum plans to leave after broad clashes with parent Facebook – Washington Post; 22/03/2018 – Facebook: Zuckerberg Goes on a Roadshow — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE SEEKS DATA FROM FACEBOOK; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK EXPANDING ‘TODAY IN’ TO 25 NEW U.S. CITIES; 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will go to Europe to answer questions – in private – from EU regulators The Facebook CEO is headed overseas “as soon as possible.”; 20/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Ongoing Data Blowback; Google Takes On Amazon; Publicis Sets Out Three-Year Plan

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 38.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The hedge fund held 5.97 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.72 million, up from 4.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 8.28 million shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 27,801 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 4,356 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc has invested 0.08% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cibc Ww Markets Corp holds 0.06% or 284,798 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Lc invested in 0.07% or 29,134 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability holds 50,104 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 16,001 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt has 13,338 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 218,409 shares. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Bank Of America De holds 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) or 2.73 million shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation reported 1.15M shares. 37,498 are held by Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny. The Texas-based U S Glob has invested 0.1% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Advsrs Management Lc holds 0.19% or 119,913 shares in its portfolio.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co/The by 255,496 shares to 502,070 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 272,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29M shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $173,524 activity.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) by 347 shares to 9,152 shares, valued at $326.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) by 9,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,169 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).