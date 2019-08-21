Ctc Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Holding; Canyon Capital Advisors Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 331,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.55M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.84% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 7.24M shares traded or 112.17% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES FOR A NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – HAPAG LLOYD AG HLAG.DE – CCO THORSTEN HAESER TO STEP DOWN; 12/04/2018 – DIöS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT WITH MIA FORSGREN, CCO; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Delay Due to Ongoing Probe of Alleged Misappropriation of Funds; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR REPORTS DELAY IN 10-K FILING

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $183.81. About 9.10M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – Facebook Must Face Class-action Lawsuit Over Facial Recognition: Report — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Tom Udall: Udall Questions Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Protecting American Elections & Consumer Privacy; 11/04/2018 – Dealbook: Did Mark Zuckerberg Do Enough to Protect Facebook?: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Social-media ETF Falls With Facebook Set For Biggest Drop Since November 2016 — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – Facebook looks ‘radioactive’ after brutal sell-off, says market watcher; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 24/03/2018 – Facebook’s privacy woes are just the tip of the iceberg, Recode’s Ed Lee told CNBC’s “On the Money”; 04/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook says up to 87 million users were affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 24/04/2018 – Facebook Replaces Head of U.S. Policy Amid Regulatory Scrutiny; 22/05/2018 – ONE OF TOP PRIORITIES IS PREVENTING ANYONE INTERFERING IN ELECTIONS LIKE RUSSIANS DID IN US IN 2016-ZUCKERBERG

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 266,124 shares to 200,971 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (Put) by 24,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,032 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.33M shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 103,040 shares. Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 69,349 shares. Moreover, Ledyard National Bank has 0.63% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi stated it has 157,242 shares. Dsc LP accumulated 0.24% or 7,697 shares. California-based First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Js Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 7.08% or 202,000 shares. Captrust Financial has 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 38,549 shares. 8,968 were accumulated by Hollencrest Capital. 170,000 were reported by Miura Global Ltd Llc. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 219 shares. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Atria Investments Lc has invested 0.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based D E Shaw And Com has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Angelo Gordon Lp holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 3.73 million shares. Renaissance Technology Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 1.10M shares. Ameritas Invest Prns has 3,136 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.13M shares. American Intl Group has 24,292 shares. Ares stated it has 2.25M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 3.64M shares. Moreover, Canyon Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability (Trc) stated it has 9,429 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 3,369 shares. Citigroup owns 17,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. The insider WELLS SCOTT bought $35,442. HOBSON ANDREW W bought $463,360 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) on Friday, August 16. The insider PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC sold 1.20M shares worth $6.07 million. MORELAND W BENJAMIN bought $913,680 worth of stock or 400,000 shares.