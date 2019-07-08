Ctc Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; The Kroger Co. (KR) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Kroger had 22 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 8. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer has “Hold” rating and $28 target. Scotia Capital maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Scotia Capital has “Buy” rating and $32 target. Pivotal Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Friday, March 8 report. Guggenheim maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Guggenheim maintained the shares of KR in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. The stock of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 14. See The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Hold New Target: $26 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $37.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $27 Initiates Coverage On

14/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Buy New Target: $29 Maintain

Ctc Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4068.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ctc Llc acquired 215,897 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Ctc Llc holds 221,203 shares with $393.91 million value, up from 5,306 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $950.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $12.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1930.07. About 456,428 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company Tech companies claimed the top five spots again this year; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: NYSE says trading suspended in AMZN, BKNG, GOOGL, GOOG, ZNWAA for rest of day due to price scale code; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 02/05/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says Minneapolis tech office part of a ‘decentralized innovation’ strategy (photos); 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking serious look at policy options on Amazon.com; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the Post Office is losing billions because of Amazon, but it’s a lot more complicated than that; 27/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv Management Communication reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halsey Assoc Ct stated it has 3.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marsico Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 107,970 shares or 6.93% of the stock. National Asset Mngmt accumulated 10,348 shares or 2.3% of the stock. Oarsman owns 1,015 shares or 0.86% of their US portfolio. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 137 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Financial Services reported 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 1,470 shares stake. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% or 185 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 1.21% or 7,249 shares in its portfolio. Cadence National Bank Na owns 1,255 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Luxor Group LP reported 38,463 shares stake. Badgley Phelps Bell owns 23,528 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 14,415 shares or 14.56% of all its holdings. American owns 2,448 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, February 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 1 by Deutsche Bank.

Ctc Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (Put) stake by 1,560 shares to 15,961 valued at $2.84B in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 92,022 shares and now owns 241,266 shares. Spdr Gold Trust (Call) was reduced too.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity. On Sunday, June 30 SARGENT RONALD bought $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold The Kroger Co. shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn owns 2,100 shares. Central Retail Bank And Tru owns 1,165 shares. Pinebridge Invests L P, a New York-based fund reported 85,070 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund stated it has 15,861 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 938 shares. Becker Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.37% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 1.51M shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 9,508 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Murphy Cap Incorporated invested in 24,040 shares. Srb Corporation reported 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 158,199 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 0% or 2,009 shares. Natl Invest Svcs Wi stated it has 1.56% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.44 billion. It also makes and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The firm operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores.