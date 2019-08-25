Csx W/1 Rt/Sh (CSX) Shareholder Nuwave Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $340,425; Trinseo Sa (TSE) Shareholder Wilen Investment Management Has Lifted Stake by $378,400

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp W/1 Rt/Sh (CSX) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 4,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 1,172 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88,000, down from 5,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp W/1 Rt/Sh for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Trinseo Sa (TSE) by 23.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 8,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.35% . The institutional investor held 44,473 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 35,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Trinseo Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $27.6. About 343,047 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Net $120.3M; 24/04/2018 – Trinseo Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trinseo SA, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSE); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Trinseo; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TRINSEO TO Ba3 FROM B1

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trinseo S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Midasletter.com with their article: “30 Minutes with Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) (NYSE:ACB) CCO Cam Battley – Midas Letter” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,374 shares. Natixis holds 101,722 shares. Moreover, Central Fincl Bank has 0.05% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 3,172 shares. The Tennessee-based Barnett And Com Inc has invested 0.84% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tci Wealth has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 190 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Andra Ap has 8,200 shares. Moreover, Private Ocean Limited Liability has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Chase Inv Counsel Corp invested in 1.33% or 34,595 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Waters Parkerson Comm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4,650 shares. Homrich And Berg has invested 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 59,414 shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 6,111 shares to 8,816 shares, valued at $963,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16M for 16.00 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.