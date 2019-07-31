CSX (CSX) to pay $0.24 on Sep 13, 2019; Water Asset Management Has Cut Xylem (XYL) Position By $2.28 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 45.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock rose 5.19%. The Water Asset Management Llc holds 34,428 shares with $2.72 million value, down from 63,318 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $14.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 579,670 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards

CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. CSX Corp’s current price of $70.21 translates into 0.34% yield. CSX Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $70.21. About 4.07M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 05/03/2018 CSX Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Is CSX Corporation Likely To Have Fared In Q2? – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “CEO of railroad giant CSX says the economy is the ‘most puzzling’ he’s seen as stock plummets – CNBC” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St falls as CSX results signal damage from trade tensions – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Capital Ltd accumulated 22,244 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 226,432 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 52,800 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 208,103 shares. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset reported 2,720 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Westfield Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Putnam Invs Lc holds 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 7,204 shares. 16,966 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Voya Inv has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Icon Advisers accumulated 33,000 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.47% or 39,416 shares. First United Commercial Bank Tru holds 32,391 shares or 1.49% of its portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $56.04 billion. The firm offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It has a 16.9 P/E ratio. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Among 3 analysts covering Xylem (NYSE:XYL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Xylem has $93 highest and $73 lowest target. $82.33’s average target is 1.49% above currents $81.12 stock price. Xylem had 9 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 3. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. As per Sunday, February 24, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xylem: A Climate Change Game Changer – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity. 35,526 Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) shares with value of $2.49M were sold by Napolitano Kenneth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 111 are owned by Valley Natl Advisers. Fagan Associates Inc has invested 0.47% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Atria Invests Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 99,845 shares. Fire Grp accumulated 2,500 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 766,933 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd accumulated 10,207 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Agf Investments has invested 0.06% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Umb Bancshares N A Mo holds 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 4,570 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc reported 0.16% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Starr Int Company holds 0.06% or 1,947 shares in its portfolio. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company reported 1.55% stake. Autus Asset Limited Liability holds 0.51% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) or 39,091 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).