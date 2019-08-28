CSX (CSX) to pay $0.24 on Sep 13, 2019; Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Has 0.93 Sentiment

CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) is expected to pay $0.24 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:CSX) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. CSX Corp’s current price of $64.41 translates into 0.37% yield. CSX Corp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 10, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.41. About 3.53 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 25 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 27 sold and decreased positions in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust. The investment managers in our database now own: 4.23 million shares, down from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 17 Increased: 15 New Position: 10.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 69,955 shares traded. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust for 123,687 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 70,915 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.2% invested in the company for 146,921 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.18% in the stock. Macroview Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,676 shares.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $735.02 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 25.65 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

More notable recent Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Achieved 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Tax-Free Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Eastern Retail Bank has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co has 926 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Advisors Adv reported 49,763 shares. Pillar Pacific Ltd Liability Com owns 1.41% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 162,765 shares. Hartford Finance Mgmt Inc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 109,559 shares. Clenar Muke Llc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 985,692 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 257 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 90,140 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 18,573 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 0.01% or 22,000 shares. 24,275 are held by New England & Mngmt Inc. 23,544 are held by Dorsey Wright Associates. Parsec Financial Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 6,517 shares. Raymond James & Associates owns 505,732 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).