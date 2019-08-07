Csx (CSX) Stock Value Declined While Park National Raised Holding by $4.78 Million; Bio (TECH) Valuation Rose While Hanseatic Management Services Decreased Stake

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 267 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53,000, down from 4,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $5.34 during the last trading session, reaching $194.15. About 352,255 shares traded or 150.90% up from the average. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22

Park National Corp increased its stake in Csx Corporation (CSX) by 47.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 64,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 199,382 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.92 million, up from 134,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Csx Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $66.49. About 4.38 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.07% or 1.54M shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,087 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 1,826 shares. Fred Alger Inc, a New York-based fund reported 762,200 shares. The Florida-based Camarda Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Foundry Prtn invested in 15,407 shares or 0.12% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 352,156 shares. Lpl Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Jane Street Grp Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 1,030 were reported by First Republic Inv Mgmt. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 202,487 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH).

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00M and $95.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2,384 shares to 3,488 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 84,128 shares to 167,190 shares, valued at $26.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 7,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,352 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

