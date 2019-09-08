Csx (CSX) Stock Price Declined While Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Decreased Position; Shellback Capital LP Increases Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN)

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 5.42 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ACQUISITION OF OPERATING EASEMENT–GRAND TRUNK WESTERN RAILROAD COMPANY; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 108.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 48,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 1.93M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Wynn Macau Operating Rev $618.2M, Up 11.9%; 09/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Sox CEO, Gun Valley, and Wynn; 18/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – APPOINTMENT OF BETSY ATKINS, DEE DEE MYERS AND WENDY WEBB AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Pushes to Oust Director in Post-Scandal Overhaul; 09/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS 364-DAY TERM LOAN FACILITY OF UP TO $800M; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Pay Universal Entertainment to Settle Litigation, Sources Say — 2d Update; 24/04/2018 – WYNN MACAU 1Q IFRS NET $227.05M; 09/03/2018 – Real Losers in Epic Casino Battle Were Wynn Shareholders — Heard on the Street; 05/04/2018 – MGM Resorts has expressed recent interest in buying Wynn Resorts, The Post has learned. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches, sources familiar with the situation said; 23/03/2018 – WYNN MACAU LTD 1128.HK – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS HK$3.70 BLN VS HK$1.44 BLN

