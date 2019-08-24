Csx (CSX) Stake Held by Sfmg Llc; Soros Fund Management Increases Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 64.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.32 million, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $27.93. About 3.84M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Conagra Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAG); 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Jana, ConAgra end standstill as Pinnacle Foods comes under pressure to sell; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH APPROXIMATELY 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock.

