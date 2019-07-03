Csx (CSX) Shareholder Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Stake by $385,466 as Share Value Rose; Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Stock Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased by $5.06 Million Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 5,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,588 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.97 million, down from 151,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.27 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 31.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 63,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 265,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.35 million, up from 201,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 832,336 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Principal Grp reported 640,305 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 68 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited owns 7,965 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 7,000 shares. Capital Intl Invsts invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Allstate Corp holds 0.07% or 33,965 shares. Moreover, Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 29,407 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Park Corp Oh has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hartford Management invested 0.55% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Northpointe Cap Lc reported 0.63% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 204,700 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 884,872 shares. Lsv Asset, Illinois-based fund reported 5.24M shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF) by 22,054 shares to 132,046 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58M shares, and cut its stake in Orkla As (Adr) (ORKLY).

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,583 shares to 507,313 shares, valued at $70.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 73,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 952,044 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.8% stake. Harvey Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 4,662 shares. Indiana Tru And Invest Management owns 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5,125 shares. Old Point And Serv N A has invested 0.48% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Georgia-based Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). First Utd Fincl Bank Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 32,391 shares. Sfmg Lc invested in 76,279 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.5% or 161,347 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id, Idaho-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Evercore Wealth Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 12,238 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma invested in 43,144 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Company reported 559,608 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com invested in 4,006 shares. Strategic Fincl invested in 7,880 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.