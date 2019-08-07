Csx (CSX) Shareholder Sfmg Lifted Stake by $629,740 as Valuation Declined; Redmile Group Raised Stake in Immunogen (IMGN) by $4.36 Million as Shares Declined

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 20.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 2.18 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 13.06 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.40 million, up from 10.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $417.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 2.46M shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 15/05/2018 – Parisi Healthcare Management Announces the Appointment of M. Katherine Reller as Senior Vice President, Quality and Interim Services; 10/04/2018 – Gap Inc.: Board Member Katherine Tsang Not Standing for Re-Election; 07/05/2018 – Variety: `Fantastic Beasts’ Star Katherine Waterston Joins Cast of `Amundsen’; 26/04/2018 – Immunogen: FORWARD I Trial Has Completed Full Enrolloment; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: SANDOZ RECEIVES COMPLETE US FDA RESPONSE TO RITUXIMAB; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Expects Current Cash and Expected Cash Rev From Partners and Collaborators Will Enable it to Fund Its Ops Into 4Q 2019; 14/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting Highlighting Continued Innovation in ADCs; 10/04/2018 – ImmunoGen at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 6.78 million shares traded or 33.97% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall

