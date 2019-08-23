Csx (CSX) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Position by $1.08 Million; As Smucker J M Co (SJM) Market Valuation Declined, Speece Thorson Capital Group Increased Its Position by $426,532

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 14,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.06M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.98. About 2.21 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 3,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 112,992 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16M, up from 109,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $112.01. About 348,402 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 04/04/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company to Acquire Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food; Company to Explo; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 01/05/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Barry C. Dunaway, Head of Pet Food and Pet Snacks, to Retire; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Disagree With FTC’s Conclusion; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,994 were accumulated by Schulhoff And Com Incorporated. 12.28M are held by Vanguard Grp. Morgan Stanley holds 434,729 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Professional Advisory Ser has 1.92% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). The Texas-based First Dallas has invested 0.26% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Advsr Asset holds 1,536 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 328,600 are held by Lord Abbett And Ltd. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 26,853 shares. Pennsylvania has 0.05% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,599 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Finance Inc has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 27 shares. Advantage Inc has 32,102 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 6,249 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 27,718 shares to 43,307 shares, valued at $5.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southn Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 10,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,935 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 2.79M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 863,997 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Tru State Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). South Dakota Council holds 23,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Capital reported 0.36% stake. Guardian Invest Mgmt invested 1.57% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Oppenheimer Company, New York-based fund reported 98,016 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com owns 82,000 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc reported 162,656 shares stake. Aldebaran Fin Inc invested 0.18% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 395,954 shares. Regions Financial Corp holds 0.05% or 52,383 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 718 shares. 11.02M are owned by Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Co. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.12% or 189,741 shares. Cullinan reported 42,320 shares.