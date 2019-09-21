Csx (CSX) Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Position; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Lowered Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 23,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.20% . The hedge fund held 977,540 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34 million, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 78,721 shares traded or 72.87% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has risen 0.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 6,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 53,112 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 59,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 7.41M shares traded or 36.06% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Q1 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Shares Gain – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: CenturyLink, CSX and Dover – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xerox Corp by 146,300 shares to 231,241 shares, valued at $8.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 14,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $802.08M for 16.99 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scotia Incorporated owns 63,230 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 18,573 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And owns 6,622 shares. Choate Inv Advsrs accumulated 6,291 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 419,758 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 2,941 were accumulated by Lakeview Limited Company. 324,136 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd Co. Td Asset has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.41% or 1.73M shares in its portfolio. Skylands Ltd Llc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 32,500 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 44,608 shares. Fil Limited invested in 9,207 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Bankshares Na reported 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold SYBT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 0.64% more from 11.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc owns 10,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walthausen And Lc reported 242,133 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 303,382 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can owns 4,777 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Bancorp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 8,220 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Fmr Lc has invested 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT). Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated stated it has 16,927 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 321,903 shares. Stock Yards State Bank owns 977,540 shares. Blackrock holds 0% in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) or 1.53M shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) for 27,612 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 31,955 shares. Rech & Management owns 64,525 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 39 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $121,109 activity. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider Priebe Stephen M bought $3,916. Shares for $1,563 were bought by Brown J McCauley. $3,127 worth of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares were bought by Heitzman Donna L. $2,409 worth of stock was bought by Northern Richard on Friday, March 22. Bickel Paul J III had bought 117 shares worth $4,019. The insider TASMAN NORMAN bought 113 shares worth $3,922.

More notable recent Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Stock Yards Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Common Share – Stockhouse” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SYBT) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire King Bancorp, Inc. and Expand Its Footprint Into Nelson County – Business Wire” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,462 shares to 64,670 shares, valued at $13.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 20,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).