Csx (CSX) Shareholder Mckinley Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $654,654 as Market Value Declined; Empyrean Capital Partners LP Stake In Eagle Materials (EXP) Was Raised

Empyrean Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 907.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp bought 911,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.84 million, up from 100,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.1. About 210,555 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 8,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 434,490 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.62M, up from 425,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 993,706 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 08/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Financial Officer to Address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation

