Csx (CSX) Shareholder Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Holding as Valuation Declined; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Increased Flowserve (FLS) Holding by $374,220

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598.46 million, down from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 4.36 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Rev $2.88B; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 181.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 13,198 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, up from 4,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.5. About 1.38M shares traded or 38.72% up from the average. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 15,003 shares to 4,514 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 16,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 207,701 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco has invested 0.21% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). New York-based Bluemountain Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Raymond James Fin Advisors reported 28,903 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 1,194 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 8,353 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 111,117 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Causeway Capital Mgmt Lc has 1.64% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 3.60 million shares. Ent Fincl Services Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 66 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 6,470 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability accumulated 0.12% or 798,079 shares. 13,362 were reported by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd. Mackay Shields Llc stated it has 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of accumulated 1,376 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.07% or 311,931 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loews has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Hyman Charles D accumulated 302,733 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 229 shares. 22,000 are held by Fayez Sarofim Company. 63,683 are held by Fca Tx. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 11,088 shares. Kcm Advsr Llc accumulated 0.02% or 4,504 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 0.24% stake. Broderick Brian C owns 4,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Colony Grp Limited Liability accumulated 3,286 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Allstate Corporation holds 0.13% or 66,380 shares. 335,997 are held by Voya Limited Liability Company. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 8.69 million shares. Massachusetts-based Srb has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30 million shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $310.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

