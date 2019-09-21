Csx (CSX) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Stake; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Value Rose While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $2.22 Million

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 488.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 34,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 41,987 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 7.45 million shares traded or 36.80% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 16,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 43,623 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, down from 60,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $124.28. About 2.14 million shares traded or 34.58% up from the average. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare 1Q Rev $11.42B; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Knightsbridge Asset Management Ltd stated it has 101,315 shares or 9.44% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited invested in 0.14% or 8.74 million shares. Putnam Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 217,198 shares. City Hldg Co reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 449,634 shares. Strs Ohio holds 299,907 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.1% or 175,796 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.32% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 81,300 shares. Bailard holds 0.13% or 15,594 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 63,920 shares. Us National Bank De invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc reported 0.13% stake. Wexford Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 2.48% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 236,260 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $253.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc by 234,678 shares to 514,239 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 205,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $726.29 million for 14.59 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 7,439 shares to 19,820 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,133 shares, and cut its stake in Huya Inc.