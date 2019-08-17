Csx (CSX) Shareholder Ledyard National Bank Has Trimmed Its Position; As Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) Stock Value Declined, Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A (ANF) by 4.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 16,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.86% . The institutional investor held 365,719 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, up from 348,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Abercrombie & Fitch Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 2.73 million shares traded. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has declined 19.72% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ANF News: 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Sees Closing Up to 60 Stores in U.S. in FY18 Through Lease Expirations; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 23/05/2018 – BRIEF-Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Reports Declaration Of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN BEST BUY INC; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch is officially closing 60 more stores; 07/03/2018 – Update: Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Rise Nearly 7% After Earnings Blow Past Consensus — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch’s Cfr To Ba3; 07/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Fran Horowitz-Bonadies on Q4 2017 Results — Earnings Call Transcript; 07/03/2018 – ABERCROMBIE & FITCH 4Q COMP SALES UP 9%, EST. UP 8.4%

Ledyard National Bank decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 78.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 5,027 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 22,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.09. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 12/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15M for 16.11 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 6,868 shares to 37,438 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Dividend Apprec Etf (VIG) by 2,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,764 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pldt Inc Sponsored Adr by 53,252 shares to 472,158 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF) by 114,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,603 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

