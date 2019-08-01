Csx (CSX) Shareholder Gladius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $222.18 Million; Winslow Evans & Crocker Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Trimmed by $352,458

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 98.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 3,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 56 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.25. About 1.57M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Total System Services’ Senior Unsecured Note Issuance; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces First-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 39.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 4,585 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343.00 million, down from 7,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.44 million shares traded or 54.59% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60 million and $352.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,862 shares to 4,666 shares, valued at $476,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Td Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 56,235 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 163,779 shares. Macquarie accumulated 13,136 shares. Of Vermont reported 42 shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt reported 2,875 shares. Wellington Shields Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.16% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Everence Capital Management has invested 0.06% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 14,495 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 5,273 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs, North Carolina-based fund reported 91 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 0.01% or 19,632 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Company holds 0.02% or 52,299 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.01% or 6,026 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “TSYS Reports Second Quarter Earnings – Stockhouse” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Investor Rights Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ AVP, TSS, EE, BKS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Global Payments (GPN), Total System Services (TSS) Preliminary Proxy Shows the Two Started Talking in January Amid Sector Consolidation Frenzy – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SpotOn Extends Partnership with TSYS to Expand Payments Capabilities to Merchants – Business Wire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TOTAL SYSTEM INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Total System Services, Inc. – TSS – Business Wire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. On Friday, February 8 WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 2,297 shares. 10,739 shares valued at $979,687 were sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. 47,812 shares were sold by WOODS M TROY, worth $4.36 million on Friday, February 8. GRIFFITH G SANDERS III also sold $1.03 million worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0.24% or 5.56M shares. Impala Asset Management Lc has 1.18 million shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas invested in 42,240 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Farmers Communications reported 0.12% stake. Piedmont Investment Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 39,039 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants invested in 264,072 shares or 2.19% of the stock. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bath Savings Tru Company holds 3,498 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc stated it has 805,400 shares. Stearns Finance Group reported 0.06% stake. De Burlo Inc invested in 2% or 132,500 shares. 16,179 are owned by Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc. The Connecticut-based Yhb Invest Advsrs Inc has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Evergreen Mgmt Llc accumulated 2,802 shares.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61 billion and $1811.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (Put) by 1,400 shares to 64,500 shares, valued at $15.19B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N (Put) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Dividend Investors Pass on CSX Stock? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall Street set to open flat as investors shrug off bank results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will CSX’s Q2 Earnings Be Hurt by Weak Freight Volumes? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LNC, TGT, CSX – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.