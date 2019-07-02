Csx (CSX) Shareholder Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Its Holding; Moors & Cabot Continues to Hold Position in Dominion Energy (D)

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 49.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 12,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,438 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 24,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 2.39M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 43.42 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 billion, up from 42.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $78.2. About 2.08 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – CSX Employee Recognized with Industry Award for Environmental Excellence; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 11.05 million shares to 21.13 million shares, valued at $211.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 185,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX (CSX) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX: The Success Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for CSX Corporation (CSX) – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jackson Wealth Limited Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Johnson Gp stated it has 560 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.23% stake. 32,245 were reported by Argent Trust. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 4.20M shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 98,016 shares. Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Legal General Grp Public Limited Com invested in 0.24% or 5.56M shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested 0.09% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Magellan Asset reported 985,692 shares. Valley Advisers holds 2,185 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 6,601 shares. Bkd Wealth stated it has 45,559 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 64.28 million shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Virginia-based Trust Co Of Virginia Va has invested 1.83% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management owns 182,267 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Birmingham Capital Mngmt Al has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Barclays Plc holds 1.16M shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 30.83M shares. Old Dominion Cap Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 111,838 shares. Moreover, Lipe Dalton has 0.12% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,043 shares. Brinker Capital Inc owns 13,489 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Nadler Grp Inc Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 3,700 shares. Proshare accumulated 0.05% or 101,952 shares. Patten Gp invested in 15,202 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.3% stake. Eqis Cap Management reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 14% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big U.K. investor dumps Exxon over climate change – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 118% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,131 shares to 4,327 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 8,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,889 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).