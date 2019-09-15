Csx (CSX) Shareholder British Columbia Investment Management Has Raised Position by $2.53 Million; As Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) Stock Value Rose, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Decreased Holding by $417,696

British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp bought 32,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 282,137 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.83M, up from 249,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 4.07 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 851,183 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.77M, down from 868,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Transport Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $22.6. About 648,144 shares traded or 112.96% up from the average. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 23/03/2018 – Air Transport Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 07/05/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE ABOUT $310 MLN, UP 16 PCT FROM 2017; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 01/05/2018 – Airborne Maintenance & Engineering Services Honored as Airport Business of the Year; 21/03/2018 – AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT EXTENDS FOR FOUR YEARS FROM DATE OF RATIFICATION; 21/03/2018 ATI Pilots Ratify Amendment to Collective Bargaining Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Compton Capital Inc Ri reported 4,000 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc invested 0.21% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation owns 11,112 shares. Cibc accumulated 538,185 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Steadfast Cap Mgmt LP has 2.81% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2.72 million shares. 6,407 were reported by Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Pinnacle has 0.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Johnson Group Inc has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). One Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 2,795 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 7,155 are owned by Hilltop. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0.23% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Sol Capital Mngmt invested in 3,800 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 45,128 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Systematic Mgmt LP accumulated 20,205 shares. Palladium Prns holds 0.13% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 24,717 shares.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 404,484 shares to 672,607 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 52,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,118 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold ATSG shares while 45 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 50.34 million shares or 3.97% less from 52.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). 34,093 were accumulated by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Jefferies Gp Lc accumulated 0% or 2,469 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Numerixs Inv Techs, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 2,275 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.02% or 364,700 shares in its portfolio. Ack Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 850,000 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 1,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 29,284 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Moreover, Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Analysts await Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ATSG’s profit will be $16.63M for 20.18 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Air Transport Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $325,235 activity. $26,668 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Berger Michael L on Friday, May 10. $21,690 worth of stock was bought by Crippen Jeffrey C. on Monday, May 13. Coretz Robert K. bought $501,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. Shares for $49,776 were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr on Thursday, August 8.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24,173 shares to 199,201 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 97,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 383,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Growth Properties Llc Cl A.

