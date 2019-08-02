Csx (CSX) Shareholder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Position; Essex Investment Management Co Holding in Seabridge Gold Com (SA) Has Boosted by $325,596 as Shares Rose

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (SA) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 27,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.98% . The hedge fund held 113,066 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 85,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Seabridge Gold Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.18. About 298,833 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Seabridge Winter Program Prepares Site For Year-Round Camp at KSM; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 10/04/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD – PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE USED TO FUND A 2018 EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT CO’S KSM PROJECT IN NORTHWESTERN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.53. About 3.12 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 08/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO) by 21,171 shares to 5,074 shares, valued at $563,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc Com by 12,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,563 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc Com.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.47 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 457,220 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 5,971 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.1% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 257 shares. Connors Investor Services, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 174,280 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 99,561 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 11,523 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 203 shares. Pittenger Anderson accumulated 50,068 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 3,498 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 10,223 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Northern Tru reported 9.29M shares stake. Leavell Invest Mngmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).