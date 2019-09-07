Csx (CSX) Shareholder Alleghany Has Cut Holding; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Trimmed Moody’s (MCO) Position by $328,515

Veritas Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 77.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp sold 1,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 540 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98,000, down from 2,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $220.54. About 502,623 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/04/2018 – Moody’s sees limited impact of US tariffs on Chinese exports, economy; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Delafield, Wl’s GO Bonds; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Rating To Proposed Notes Guaranteed By Cnooc Limited; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING TO COOPER-VEMEDIA; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Im Bcc Cajamar Pyme 2, Fondo De Titulizacion Sme Abs Notes; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prospa’s Australian Small Business Loan Abs Trust; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Daimler’s Inaugural Truck Securitization; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Investors Service Assigns Aa2 (sf) To Italian Abs Notes Issued By Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.R.L; 14/03/2018 – RWE MAY BE CUT TO JUNK BY MOODY’S; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Daishi Bank’s A2 Rating; Changes Outlook To Negative

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 744,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243.61 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 3.87M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $793.83M for 16.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $365.93 million for 27.99 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Llp, which manages about $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 6,316 shares to 385,040 shares, valued at $105.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 920,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).