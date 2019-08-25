Csx (CSX) Share Value Declined While Blb&B Advisors Has Increased Position; Cutler Capital Management Position in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Boosted by $335,120

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 73,948 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 67,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.62. About 4.48 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.49% . The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 4,929 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 2.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK)

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $16,702 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 2.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold PKBK shares while 10 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.51 million shares or 5.11% more from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Essex Investment Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 22,591 shares. 339 are owned by Dorsey Wright And Assoc. 77,770 are owned by Northern Tru. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0% or 163,121 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK). 6,466 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Philadelphia Tru Com owns 0.3% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 160,419 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Management Llc has 0% invested in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) for 25,141 shares. 14,594 were accumulated by First Trust Advsr L P. Basswood Mgmt Lc holds 437,056 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Legal General Gru Plc has invested 0% in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.1% stake. Ftb holds 15,366 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 524,593 are held by Glenmede Na. Argent Tru has invested 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv invested in 17,000 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 0.21% or 799,009 shares. Barnett & has 0.84% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 19,750 shares. Founders Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 4.56% or 166,297 shares in its portfolio. Egerton Cap (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 12.14M shares or 6.42% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company invested 0.42% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.06% or 1.31 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.2% stake. Mariner Lc holds 44,169 shares. Estabrook Mgmt has 9,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sit Incorporated has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 11,136 shares to 178,175 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 2,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,353 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).