CSX (CSX) Reaches $66.55 After 4.00% Up Move; Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) Shorts Up By 28.8%

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) had an increase of 28.8% in short interest. AUBN’s SI was 121,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 28.8% from 94,100 shares previously. With 10,100 avg volume, 12 days are for Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN)’s short sellers to cover AUBN’s short positions. The SI to Auburn National Bancorporation Inc’s float is 5.16%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 493 shares traded. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) has declined 22.02% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AUBN News: 24/04/2018 – Auburn National Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 To Auburn, Al’s $30m Go Warrants, Series 2018; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, King Welcome Auburn Middle School Students to Washington, D.C; 27/04/2018 – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Completion of the Redemption of Trust Preferred Securities; 08/05/2018 – Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – NEDERMAN NMAN.ST – HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A 100% INTEREST IN AUBURN FILTERSENSE LLC; 03/05/2018 – American Water CEO Susan Story to Give Keynote Address at Auburn University Spring Commencement Ceremonies; 21/03/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Exclusive AMA with former Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson; 14/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Waypoint Campus Housing Acquires Student Housing Properties Serving Auburn University and University of Kansas, Lawrence; 05/04/2018 – Nederman: Nederman completes acquisition of Auburn FilterSense LLC

The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $66.55. About 1.77 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSXThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $53.12B company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $69.21 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:CSX worth $2.12B more.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.47 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $53.12 billion. The firm offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It has a 16.02 P/E ratio. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX Corporation shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,829 shares. Strategic Svcs has 0.08% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Bar Harbor Tru stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Profund Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 61,960 shares. 137,696 were reported by Jacobs Commerce Ca. Renaissance Ltd has 0.21% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Morgan Stanley invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Chilton Invest Ltd Com holds 4.35% or 1.71 million shares in its portfolio. Comm Financial Bank holds 61,651 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 24,700 shares. Reilly Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Natixis owns 13,712 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. City Holding stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ancora Ltd reported 0.18% stake.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 21 insider buys, and 0 sales for $18,747 activity. JOHNSON WILLIAM THOMAS bought $191 worth of stock. SMITH CHARLES EDWARD JR had bought 13 shares worth $586. $1,332 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was bought by ANDRUS TERRY W on Monday, April 8. $1,022 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was bought by HOUSEL DAVID E. Another trade for 34 shares valued at $1,086 was made by HAM WILLIAM F JR on Tuesday, July 16. $1,447 worth of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) was bought by Barrett J Tutt. Shares for $533 were bought by O’DONNELL SHANNON on Monday, April 8.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 291,580 shares or 28.69% less from 408,881 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) for 38 shares. 4 are held by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can. Lincoln National Corp has invested 0.02% in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN). Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 7,083 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 34,053 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 274 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Castine Management Limited invested in 9,337 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Mngmt Lc reported 15,136 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Ameriprise holds 10,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn has invested 0% in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN). Paloma Ptnrs invested in 0.01% or 10,500 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) for 58,287 shares. Blackrock holds 1,083 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 39,527 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Ltd reported 10,246 shares stake.