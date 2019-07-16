Csx (CSX) Position Held by First Midwest Bank Trust Division; Ubs Oconnor Increases Position in Ps Busin (PSB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, up from 21,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $79.49. About 4.34 million shares traded or 13.83% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Ps Busin (PSB) by 37.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29B, up from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Ps Busin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $174.42. About 64,396 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 33.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Galmed P (NASDAQ:GLMD) by 44,760 shares to 61,540 shares, valued at $503.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Beasley (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 66,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,905 shares, and cut its stake in Pgt Inno (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.