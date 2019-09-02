Csx (CSX) Position Has Increased by Capital Guardian Trust Company; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Boosted Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) by $2.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 12,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 942,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.48 million, up from 930,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 23/04/2018 – CSX REPORTS OPERATING MANAGEMENT CHANGES

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 191,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 961,273 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 769,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 5.58M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM EARNED 19.07 BLN RUPEES VS 15.98 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 13/03/2018 – ICICI Securities Lowers Valuation Ahead Of Primary Market Debut Next Week; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD WILL MEET ON TUESDAY FOR STRATEGY AND BUDGET PLANNING; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CONTINUES TO ENGAGE WITH INVESTIGATIVE AGENCIES; 09/03/2018 – Times of India: ICICI Bank automates HR with algorithms; 25/05/2018 – ICICI Bank, CEO receive notice from capital markets regulator over Videocon loans; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-India govt wants to keep hands off ICICI Bank row for now – Economic Times; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $131.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 22,135 shares to 3,535 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Com Brokerage Incorporated owns 10,565 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chatham Cap Group has 0.28% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 14,300 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora holds 2,475 shares. Altfest L J Incorporated accumulated 0.18% or 9,169 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.11% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Waters Parkerson & Lc holds 4,650 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Spears Abacus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,223 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.21% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 13,993 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 201,149 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Service reported 916,352 shares. Perritt Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 58,547 are owned by Profund Advisors Ltd. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Etf (VT) by 47,252 shares to 167 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,953 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Ltd (Usd) (NASDAQ:GLNG).

