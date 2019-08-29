Csx (CSX) Market Valuation Declined While Sfmg Has Raised Stake; Osi Systems (OSIS) Stake Held by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 1.30 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc. (OSIS) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 321,268 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.14M, up from 304,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.98. About 20,062 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 26/04/2018 – OSI RAISING FISCAL 2018 SALES AND NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises Fiscal Yr 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $1.06 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.50 TO $3.69, EST. $3.53

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Macy???s, Amazon, McDonalds, Caterpillar, CSX Corp., Borg Warner – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Corporation (CSX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX, Caterpillar, JPMorgan, Macy’s, Wal-Mart, Deere & Co., Nvidia and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 1,191 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 0.06% or 505,732 shares. Amica Mutual has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mariner Ltd Company accumulated 44,169 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. 44,399 are held by Jcic Asset Mgmt. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1.31 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp holds 1.27% or 55,804 shares in its portfolio. Burney reported 0.37% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Alps Advsrs Inc reported 16,739 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.2% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Horizon Invs Lc reported 3,013 shares. Acropolis Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Kistler invested in 0.01% or 477 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,287 shares to 1,660 shares, valued at $298,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 204,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,143 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love OSI (OSIS) – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “OSIS vs. OLED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “19 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top-Ranked Tech Stocks to Buy in 2H19 – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OSI Systems (OSIS) Jumps: Stock Rises 5.9% – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Cornerstone has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). 109,411 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 480 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap New York owns 0.55% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 31,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 15,539 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma holds 408,207 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System owns 25,926 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 927 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 11,066 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 46,255 shares to 455,094 shares, valued at $27.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,650 shares, and cut its stake in Nv5 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).