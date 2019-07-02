Csx (CSX) Holding Upped by Sfmg Llc; Garrison Financial Has Boosted Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $515,633

Sfmg Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc bought 8,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71 million, up from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 2.67M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 6,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,667 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45 million, up from 74,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 3.91 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 19/03/2018 – Abbott’s MitraClip Therapy Receives National Reimbursement in Japan to Treat Patients with Mitral Regurgitation; 17/04/2018 – FDA: ABT IMPLANTABLE CARDIAC DEVICES FIRMWARE UPDATE AVAILABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: CO2 EXPLOSIVE DEVICES & MOLOTOV COCKTAIL WERE FOUND; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT-MINISTRY OF HEALTH LABOUR AND WELFARE IN JAPAN GRANTED NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR CO’S MITRACLIP THERAPY TO TREAT MITRAL REGURGITATION; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. 3,455 shares were bought by Stratton John G, worth $249,875.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Capital Incorporated owns 20,616 shares. Renaissance Invest Gru Limited Liability reported 5,967 shares. Fort Point Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0.14% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 1.68% or 58,639 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 18,194 shares. 143,220 are owned by Williams Jones And Assoc Lc. Gateway Invest Advisers reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Sabal reported 8,689 shares. Lagoda Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 639 shares. Jolley Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 32,245 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc holds 12,800 shares. 3,325 are owned by Acropolis Invest Management Ltd Co. Fruth Management stated it has 35,772 shares. Motco reported 1,290 shares. Caprock Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,669 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Citigroup and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About TOTAL S.A. (TOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Hot, Fresh Earnings On The Menu As Netflix, Morgan Stanley Results In Focus – Benzinga” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5,068 shares to 20,480 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 8,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,873 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pittenger And Anderson has 0.29% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Argi Invest Ltd Com invested in 4,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Co reported 8,708 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life holds 17,512 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Lc reported 21,976 shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust stated it has 4,525 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Advsr has 153,772 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd has 0.3% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 5.66 million shares. Cadinha Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.05% or 14,994 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment stated it has 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ls Inv Advsrs, Michigan-based fund reported 128,330 shares. Regal Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.08% or 4,950 shares. Enterprise Services reported 833 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.