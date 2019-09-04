Csx (CSX) Holding Maintained by Markston International Llc; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Northstar Group Trimmed Its Stake by $371,420 as Share Price Rose

Northstar Group Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc sold 7,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 25,385 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, down from 32,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.53. About 491,752 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez bags sales, profit beat; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Csx Corporation (CSX) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 150,636 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.27 million, up from 144,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Csx Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $67.27. About 336,435 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 ex-employees sue CSX after being fired or suspended for taking family medical leave; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $888.62 million for 22.39 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Northstar Group Inc, which manages about $223.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares to 2,717 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,501 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4,100 shares to 50,478 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 3,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,761 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

