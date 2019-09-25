Csx (CSX) Holding Maintained by Chase Investment Counsel Corp; Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) Shareholder Atlas Browninc Decreased Its Holding

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09M, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 418,682 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 45.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 15,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 50,476 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91M, up from 34,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $68.94. About 1.45M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 23/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 71.51 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

