Csx (CSX) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Curbstone Financial Management Trimmed Its Holding in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by $322,335 as Stock Value Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 43.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 548,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 708,204 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.79M, down from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.57. About 1.32 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – U.S. railroad CSX’s quarterly profit soars as costs fall; 14/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (Vz) (VZ) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 47,836 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, down from 53,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications (Vz) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 2.60M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G CITIES ON TRACK TO LAUNCH LATER THIS YEAR; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Comml Bank Tru Com invested in 83,611 shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited has 2.15M shares. Dana Inv Advsr reported 40,754 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Perkins Cap Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 16,850 shares. Allstate invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eaton Vance Management invested in 8.39 million shares or 1.15% of the stock. Boyar Asset Management reported 0.47% stake. Df Dent Com has invested 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hexavest stated it has 3.04 million shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. Curbstone Finance Mngmt holds 47,836 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr has 92,604 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Salem Management reported 84,330 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd invested in 214,796 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Amer Natl Bank owns 136,998 shares. Schmidt P J Invest owns 110,012 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $380.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Slb) (NYSE:SLB) by 7,800 shares to 35,628 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (Cvx) (NYSE:CVX) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares National Muni Bond (Mu (MUB).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi adds Verizon to catalyst watch list – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yahoo Mail reimagines the inbox of the future – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 12.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.22 million for 16.97 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 1,128 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id owns 4,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. M&R Cap reported 49,282 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.21% or 63,456 shares. Wendell David Assoc Inc has 12,156 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 16,510 were reported by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Company. Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,000 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance has invested 0.04% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). 2,375 were reported by Cwm Ltd Llc. Ent Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 844 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 762,710 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated holds 206,785 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt accumulated 52,519 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Strategic Glob Llc owns 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,710 shares. Benin, a Connecticut-based fund reported 9,900 shares.