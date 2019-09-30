Csx (CSX) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Increased Stake; Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Market Valuation Declined While Cortina Asset Management Upped Holding

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (MYGN) by 34.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 53,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.71% . The institutional investor held 207,419 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 154,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Myriad Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 484,838 shares traded. Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) has declined 31.84% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.84% the S&P500. Some Historical MYGN News: 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Myriad Genetics, Inc; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Myriad Genetics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 19, 2018; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS SAYS RECEIVED SUBPOENA FROM DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) and June 19; 08/05/2018 – Myriad Genetics Sees FY18 EPS $1.87-EPS $1.89; 12/03/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS RECEIVED HHS SUBPOENA ON POSSIBLY FALSE CLAIMS; 23/04/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN); 31/05/2018 – GeneSight® Guided Treatment Significantly Improves Outcomes for Patients with Major Depression Treated in the Primary Care Set; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 92.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 8,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 18,123 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40M, up from 9,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $69.34. About 1.90 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold CSX shares while 320 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 550.04 million shares or 1.56% less from 558.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Capital Grp Ltd Liability holds 2,984 shares. 67,478 are held by Piedmont Inv Advsrs. Parametric Port Ltd Llc holds 2.59 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Amp Capital Invsts Limited has 0.17% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Company reported 0.78% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Ancora Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 56,539 shares in its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment reported 1,445 shares stake. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 9,550 shares. Moreover, Voya Mngmt Limited Company has 0.07% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 419,758 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0% or 299 shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.36% or 606,345 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested in 16,609 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Greylin Inv Mangement invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). The Massachusetts-based Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Security National Tru, West Virginia-based fund reported 2,400 shares.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSX: A Great Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Precision Scheduled Railroading Might Now Be a Problem for CSX Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CSX Is A Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Named to Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for Ninth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $984.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,089 shares to 5,701 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,820 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold MYGN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 77.57 million shares or 1.24% more from 76.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The invested 0% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). New York State Teachers Retirement invested in 50,698 shares. Aqr Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 221,255 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd holds 2,626 shares or 0% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 11,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mgmt Group LP invested in 1,790 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) for 11,703 shares. The Iowa-based Principal Finance Gru has invested 0.02% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Marathon Cap reported 0.9% of its portfolio in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN). Ls Advisors Limited Com invested in 2,523 shares. Alphaone Inv Ser Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,791 shares. Robecosam Ag invested in 16,300 shares. Voya Invest Ltd reported 51,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wingstop Inc by 35,218 shares to 190,219 shares, valued at $18.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 9,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,851 shares, and cut its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE).