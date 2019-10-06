Csx (CSX) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Upped Holding by $2.68 Million as Share Value Declined; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Rose, Sit Investment Associates Has Increased Stake by $840,825

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 90,725 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, up from 82,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 1.07M shares traded or 14.22% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS 1Q NET REV. $1.88B, EST. $1.89B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 488.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 34,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 41,987 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25M, up from 7,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.71. About 5.97 million shares traded or 6.36% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 17/04/2018 – CSX TO ANALYZE LOWERING RATES TO GAIN UTILITY COAL BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS- FCR LLC — AQUISTION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORATION, INC; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 23.8% IN 1Q; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 21,350 shares to 201,315 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 7,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,335 shares, and cut its stake in Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold DGX shares while 169 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 115.81 million shares or 0.76% less from 116.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has 0.2% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 5,445 shares. James Inv reported 19 shares stake. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 19,164 shares stake. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Company Inc accumulated 5,000 shares. Pnc Incorporated holds 562,309 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 14,298 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 6,650 are held by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa has invested 0.1% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Mackay Shields reported 20,363 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In reported 7,059 shares. The Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 23,271 shares to 137,608 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 17,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,328 shares, and cut its stake in Zscaler Inc.

