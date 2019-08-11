Csx (CSX) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Lowered Position by $786,250; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Holding in World Fuel Svcs (INT) Has Lowered as Share Price Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 35.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 62,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 113,554 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 176,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 515,785 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.57. About 3.44 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-FCN, LLC — ACQUISITION EXEMPTION — CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Mgmt Ltd reported 34,956 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 531,348 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 151,898 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 93,567 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 65,800 shares stake. 78,820 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 211,673 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.71% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Invesco reported 0% stake. Sei Invs Co holds 0% or 43,827 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.03% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Fmr Ltd Liability has 5.02M shares.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why World Fuel Services Stock Is Surging Today – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “World Fuel Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “IMO 2020 Credit Risks To Cascade Across Marine Fuel Supply Chain – Benzinga” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.11M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 2.10 million shares to 8.25M shares, valued at $43.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Natl Bancorp Ind (NASDAQ:ONB) by 22,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.48 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Relative Strength Alert For CSX – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CSX Corp. Stock Has Derailed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CSX (CSX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “This Month Could Make or Break CSX Stock, in More Ways Than One – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Town And Country Financial Bank And Dba First Bankers has invested 1.26% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Douglass Winthrop Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 2,798 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 141,092 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Neville Rodie Shaw has 19,579 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Smith Moore And invested in 0.12% or 6,621 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company reported 59,414 shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd reported 49,891 shares. Conning owns 15,175 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Advisors Incorporated Ok holds 0.12% or 15,220 shares. Burke And Herbert Savings Bank And Com owns 7,324 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Sageworth owns 0.01% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 1,434 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv accumulated 17,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 161,347 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Lc has 440 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.