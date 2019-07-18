Csx (CSX) Holder Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake as Shares Rose; Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding in Visa (V) by $720,720

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 4,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, down from 58,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $403.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $179.15. About 3.81 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold 10,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,399 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, down from 55,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.27% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 33.71 million shares traded or 679.68% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 18/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $251.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,383 shares to 31,675 shares, valued at $3.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares to 633,258 shares, valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA) by 741,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).