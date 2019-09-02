Csx (CSX) Holder Interocean Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $7.09 Million; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder Central Securities Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.71 Million as Share Value Rose

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 56.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 95,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The hedge fund held 74,699 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.59M, down from 170,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.52M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $320.88 million for 28.83 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 30,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $26.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 EPS, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $786.56M for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.