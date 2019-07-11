Csx (CSX) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Holding; Smead Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Discovery (DISCA) by $4.77 Million as Shares Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 25,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,258 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 89,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About 1.83 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SEES SETTING OPERATING RECORDS AT END OF 2Q AND INTO 3Q; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 19/03/2018 – CSX: Glassman Agreed to Stay on Through June 30 to Assist With Transition; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 23/04/2018 – CSX Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 18/04/2018 – CSX Is Back on Track — Heard on the Street

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 176,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29M, down from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 2.57 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Yhb Inv Advsr has 3,962 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 10,223 shares. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Company holds 26,649 shares. Pinnacle Advisory holds 5,426 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Company has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Town & Country Bankshares & Dba First Bankers holds 1.26% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 35,461 shares. Beese Fulmer Management reported 19,737 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc accumulated 825 shares. Alleghany De has invested 11.55% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Principal Finance Gru owns 1.17M shares. Sun Life Fincl invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Moreover, Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Co has 0.3% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,505 shares. 43,660 were accumulated by Penobscot Mngmt.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources In (NYSE:TRGP) by 43,532 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $63.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for CSX Corporation (CSX) – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Is The Death Of Rail-Hauled Coal True, Or Premature? – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is CSX (CSX) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: MU, CSX, FL – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is CSX (CSX) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $921.03 million for 16.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Management owns 15,300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw And Company Incorporated holds 270,565 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Serv Advsr Incorporated holds 82,936 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 587 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 35,682 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.38M shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). American Century Companies Inc reported 32,649 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 251,335 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 69,330 shares. Korea Invest invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Captrust Financial Advisors reported 4,202 shares stake. Advsr Asset holds 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 16,145 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Commerce reported 1,660 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 24,671 shares.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 53.03% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCA’s profit will be $500.55M for 7.81 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery (DISCA) Posts Earnings in Q4, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Discovery (DISCA) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery Is A Compelling Investment With Scripps Synergies – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery (DISCA) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.