Csx (CSX) Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Holding; Ftb Advisors Cut Intel Com Usd0.001 (INTC) Position by $526,396 as Shares Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 28.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 25,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 64,258 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, down from 89,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $67.52. About 3.87 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 18/05/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 17/04/2018 – CSX’s On-Time Trains Help New CEO Foote Boost Quarterly Profit; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Will Lead the Company’s Intensified Focus on Safety; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 (INTC) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 9,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 338,537 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.18M, down from 348,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 07/05/2018 – The Project Brainwave system uses field-programmable gate arrays from Intel; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 30/03/2018 – Hexus (GB): Acer Predator Helios 500 with Intel Core i9 CPU listed; 26/03/2018 – Tom Winter: BREAKING: U.S. set to expel 60 Russian diplomats (Intel agents with diplomatic cover) and close Russia’s consulate; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 11/05/2018 – Young Innovators from Around the World Compete at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair; 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Pr

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 12,833 shares. 767,743 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Co. Ent Financial Serv owns 833 shares. Moneta Gp Invest Advsr Limited Co holds 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 6,656 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 162,641 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Lc invested in 11,523 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 100,000 shares. New York-based Nippon Life Americas has invested 0.25% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Private Com Na reported 31,967 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Shine Invest Advisory Inc holds 0.08% or 2,381 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 14,641 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 15,888 shares. Farmers Bancshares invested in 4,686 shares. Agf holds 1.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 1.25M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Llc owns 35,313 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone (NASDAQ:CONE) by 113,767 shares to 922,669 shares, valued at $48.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryman Hospitality (NYSE:RHP) by 133,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year's $1.05 per share. CSX's profit will be $793.83M for 16.71 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 89,250 shares to 375,774 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson &Johnson Com Usd1.00 (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Com (NYSE:ETN).

