Csx (CSX) Holder Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreased Its Stake by $1.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Stepstone Group LP Cut Position in Fidus Invt (FDUS) by $721,515 as Share Price Rose

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates sold 18,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,544 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 41,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 4.30 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 17/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: HazMat response to leaking 1000 gallon propane tank shuts down Rockville Metro and CSX…; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 17/04/2018 – CSX CUT CAPEX TO $368M IN 1Q FROM $441M A YEAR EARLIER

Stepstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stepstone Group Lp sold 48,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 212,004 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 260,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stepstone Group Lp who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.30 million market cap company. It closed at $16.2 lastly. It is down 17.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.21% or 66,856 shares in its portfolio. 11,208 were accumulated by First Natl Tru. Marco Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,374 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 0% or 72 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Savings Bank has 0.03% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Brave Asset holds 10,718 shares. Chem Fincl Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 27,041 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 530,531 shares. Natl Asset Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 6,962 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 559,608 shares. Spirit Of America Management New York has 0.25% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Communications holds 102,040 shares. Arcadia Inv Corp Mi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 688 shares. Nordea Investment Ab, Sweden-based fund reported 304,445 shares. Moreover, Asset has 0.2% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59M and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inco (NYSE:LYV) by 9,756 shares to 34,542 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisign Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Rollins Inc Com (NYSE:ROL).

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $43,688 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold FDUS shares while 20 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 6.29 million shares or 1.64% less from 6.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 85,420 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab accumulated 1,286 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.18% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Van Eck Assoc reported 193,727 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Carroll Assocs Incorporated holds 5,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 300 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0% or 7,632 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Salzhauer Michael holds 0.16% or 20,600 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Communication Ltd holds 10,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl owns 47,596 shares.

Analysts await Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FDUS’s profit will be $9.05 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Fidus Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.76% negative EPS growth.