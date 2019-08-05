Csx (CSX) Holder Daiwa Securities Group Lowered Its Stake by $1.73 Million; Baskin Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by $393,920 as Shares Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Csx (CSX) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 23,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 125,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 149,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Csx for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 6.32M shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C; 19/03/2018 – CSX Names Angela C. Williams Vice President and Corporate Controller; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 65C; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 12/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: CSX train collides with car at 23rd Ave crossing in Calera Cameron Edgeworth CBS 42 is on the scene; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/05/2018 – CSX Corporation Chief Executive Officer to Address Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Neenah Paper (NP) by 6.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc analyzed 6,155 shares as the company's stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 93,269 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00M, down from 99,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Neenah Paper for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $62.33. About 101,157 shares traded or 28.02% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500.

Neenah to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 6, 2019. Neenah Reports First Quarter 2019 Results. Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 5,594 shares to 59,041 shares, valued at $12.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 23.73% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NP’s profit will be $15.18M for 17.31 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Neenah, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.43% EPS growth.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.16 million for 16.61 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (USMV) by 5,700 shares to 29,300 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 65,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).