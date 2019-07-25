Csx (CSX) Holder Calamos Advisors Has Lowered Position by $6.90 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) Stock Rose While Hilton Capital Management Cut Holding by $305,578

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) by 70.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 1,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 427 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128,000, down from 1,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $370.32. About 1.13M shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 03/04/2018 – NASA: Lockheed Martin Contract Valued at $247.5 Million; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force; 24/04/2018 – JAPAN HAS OFFERED P-1 SUB HUNTER AS AIRFRAME FOR FRENCH-GERMAN SURVEILLANCE PLANE PROJECT; 03/04/2018 – NASA Awards Lockheed Martin Contract to Build Quieter Supersonic Aircraft; 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN, POLAND SIGN PACT FOR HIT-TO-KILL PAC-3 MSE MIS; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin to Deliver 17 MWh of GridStar™ Lithium Energy Storage Systems to Peak Power Inc; 20/04/2018 – Annette Nicholson: – U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp plans to offer Japan a stealth fighter design based on its; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Lockheed Martin’s Outlook to Positive; Affirms Ratings

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 13.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 93,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 613,365 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.89 million, down from 706,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 4.92 million shares traded or 5.82% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 30/05/2018 – CSX: RAIL INDUSTY IS NOT BEHIND TRUCKS ON AUTONOMOUS TECHNOLOGY; 16/03/2018 – More than 100 former employees sue CSX; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA EXITED AAPL, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CSX CORP – BRIAN BARR, VICE PRESIDENT OF MECHANICAL, WILL MOVE INTO NEW ROLE OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF ENGINEERING AND MECHANICAL; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPERATING INCOME $1.04B, EST. $913.8M; 17/04/2018 – CSX Doubles Profit as Cuts Pick Up Steam; 15/03/2018 – Potomac Shores Train Station Moving Forward Following Signed Agreement Between Virginia DRPT And CSX Transportation; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – CSX Corp expected to post earnings of 66 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chemical Retail Bank has 27,041 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has invested 0.37% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Conning has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 15,175 shares. 340,368 were reported by Guggenheim Capital Ltd. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 21,058 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Hyman Charles D has 302,733 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0.88% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 12,200 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Llc holds 5,173 shares. Community Bancshares Na owns 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 7,635 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Com Delaware stated it has 2.3% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cadence Bancorp Na, Texas-based fund reported 3,047 shares. Indiana Trust Inv Management Communications owns 5,125 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 5,483 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.1% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). James Invest Rech reported 0% stake.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $16.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,588 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $91.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $740.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp / Fsc by 1.16M shares to 5.04M shares, valued at $26.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 9,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 213,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was made by GORDON ILENE S on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.42% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bryn Mawr holds 3,513 shares. New York-based Summit Secs Gru Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dodge Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). United Advisers Limited Liability reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 514 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc holds 867 shares. Regal Advsr Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Choate Invest Advsrs accumulated 1,270 shares. Da Davidson & invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3.17M shares. Griffin Asset stated it has 3,195 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Inc Tx reported 1.05% stake. 14,159 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel.