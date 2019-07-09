Csx (CSX) Holder Aull & Monroe Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $460,280; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Raised Its Agilent Technologies (A) Stake by $1.12 Million; Stock Value Declined

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.45. About 2.06M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $4.85 BLN TO $4.87 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Agilent: SVP and President of Life Sciences and Analytical Grp to Leave; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N – ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED ANALYTICAL TECHNOLOGIES INC FOR $250 MLN IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – Agilent To Acquire Iowa Company For $250 Million — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B; 15/03/2018 – Agilent Introduces New Color for Cancer Diagnosis; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $76.7. About 2.68M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/05/2018 – CSX Recognizes 64 Customers with Chemical Safety Excellence Award; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CONSUMERS ENERGY COMPANY V. CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC. – 03/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SAYS EXPORT COAL VOLUME COULD REACH 40 MLN TONS IN ’18; 02/04/2018 – NorthJersey.com: Dumont administrator Thomas Richards on a mission to safeguard CSX rails; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 16/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Operating Income $1.04 Billion; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR REDUCED JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX IN 1Q: 13F

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 249,359 shares to 333,565 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 29,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. 17,491 Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares with value of $1.31M were sold by McMullen Michael R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 26,546 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc invested in 165 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 158 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 38 shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs invested in 0.71% or 8,497 shares. Utd Automobile Association owns 102,265 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 8,300 shares. Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 700 shares. Kansas-based Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.41% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 34,882 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,543 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Webster Bancorp N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,750 shares.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.