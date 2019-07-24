CSX Corporation (CSX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) and Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN). The two are both Railroads companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX Corporation 74 4.52 N/A 4.09 18.93 Trinity Industries Inc. 22 1.01 N/A 0.81 25.93

Table 1 demonstrates CSX Corporation and Trinity Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Trinity Industries Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than CSX Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. CSX Corporation is currently more affordable than Trinity Industries Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX Corporation 0.00% 26.2% 9.3% Trinity Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.28 beta indicates that CSX Corporation is 28.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trinity Industries Inc.’s 101.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.01 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

CSX Corporation and Trinity Industries Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Trinity Industries Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of Trinity Industries Inc. is $29.5, which is potential 46.47% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.4% of CSX Corporation shares and 92.6% of Trinity Industries Inc. shares. About 0.1% of CSX Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Trinity Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CSX Corporation -1.04% 2% 8.8% 9.52% 23.04% 24.56% Trinity Industries Inc. -2.09% -9.14% -15.78% -2.23% -16.01% 2.38%

For the past year CSX Corporation has stronger performance than Trinity Industries Inc.

Summary

CSX Corporation beats Trinity Industries Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 50 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,400 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products. The companyÂ’s Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases tank and freight railcars to industrial shippers and railroads; and provides management, maintenance, and administrative services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of 85,110 owned or leased railcars. Its Construction Products Group segment offers highway products, such as guardrail, crash cushions, and other barriers; aggregates, including expanded shale and clay, crushed stone, sand and gravel, asphalt rock, and other products, as well as other steel products for infrastructure-related projects; and trench shields and shoring products for the construction industry. This segment offers aggregates to concrete producers; commercial, residential, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; and state and local municipalities. The companyÂ’s Energy Equipment Group segment manufactures structural wind towers; utility steel structures for electricity transmission and distribution; storage and distribution containers; cryogenic tanks; and tank heads for pressure and non-pressure vessels. Its Inland Barge Group segment provides deck barges, and open or covered hopper barges to transport grain, coal, and aggregates; and tank barges to transport chemicals and various petroleum products, as well as fiberglass reinforced lift covers for grain barges. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.